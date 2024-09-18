Amalgamated Bank Has $32.13 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $32,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 117.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

