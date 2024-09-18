Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.61. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.88.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

