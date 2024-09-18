Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $904.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $908.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $862.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $815.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $902.13.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

