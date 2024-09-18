Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,890 shares of company stock worth $10,853,407. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FI opened at $175.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.48.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

