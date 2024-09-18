Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Gap Up to $11.17

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $12.13. Ambac Financial Group shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 50,190 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $535.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambac Financial Group news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak acquired 5,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambac Financial Group news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak bought 5,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,800 shares of company stock worth $377,016. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

See Also

