American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Trimmed by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.