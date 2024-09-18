American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.68

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.68 and last traded at $104.46, with a volume of 13105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 646.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 21.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after buying an additional 103,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.