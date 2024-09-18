Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $4.57

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.53 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 36,819 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $174,522.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,857 shares of company stock valued at $771,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 295,436 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTON opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

