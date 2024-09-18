Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,000 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Elastic comprises about 3.2% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Elastic by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,440,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,151,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after buying an additional 364,418 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,869.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,869.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,070 shares of company stock worth $36,234,852. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

