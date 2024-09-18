Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anixa Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anixa Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ANIX stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $66,236.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,707.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

