Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IEFA stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

