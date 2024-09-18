Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $162.47 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.21. The firm has a market cap of $756.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

