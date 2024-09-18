ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res raised ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.76. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion and a PE ratio of 148.06. ARM has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

