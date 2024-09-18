ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.50. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.47 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.64%. On average, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 138,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 59,791 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARR. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

