ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Gap Down to $23.94

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.94, but opened at $23.22. ArriVent BioPharma shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 45,354 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ArriVent BioPharma from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

