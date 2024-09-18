ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Up to $9.66

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $9.91. ASE Technology shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 799,927 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASX

ASE Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.