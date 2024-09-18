Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.50.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $233.54 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $162.26 and a one year high of $235.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average is $205.44.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

