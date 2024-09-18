Atb Cap Markets Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNI. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $119.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

