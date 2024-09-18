Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Evercore ISI

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AURA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 13th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 4.0 %

Aura Biosciences stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.35. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,777 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,922,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after buying an additional 1,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $5,317,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 113.4% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 561,766 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,568,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.