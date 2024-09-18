Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $887.60

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 887.60 ($11.73) and last traded at GBX 884.20 ($11.68), with a volume of 768479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 872 ($11.52).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 608 ($8.03) to GBX 624 ($8.24) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 830 ($10.96) to GBX 935 ($12.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Auto Trader Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 825.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 776.31. The company has a market capitalization of £7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,156.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Jamie Warner sold 54,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.89), for a total value of £448,972.88 ($593,094.95). 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile



Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

