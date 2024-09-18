Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,693 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61,164 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.37% of Autodesk worth $199,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,353.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 97,026 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,352 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,762 shares of company stock worth $10,046,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.3 %

ADSK stock opened at $266.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.