Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Avery Dennison in a report issued on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2025 earnings at $10.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $220.20 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average of $218.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.91, for a total value of $2,119,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,444,797.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 936.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

