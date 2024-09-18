Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aviat Networks in a report released on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $282.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 309.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.