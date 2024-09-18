Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,480 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1,081.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.16. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $252.75 million, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

