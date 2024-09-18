Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

