Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,628,000 after acquiring an additional 273,096 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,156,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,545,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,047,000 after buying an additional 550,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,307,000 after buying an additional 1,758,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JNK opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $97.41.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

