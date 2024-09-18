Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,586 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $567.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $578.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

