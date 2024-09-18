Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,675 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,238 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

