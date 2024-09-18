Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 286,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,023.0 days.
Bachem Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHMF opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. Bachem has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $97.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89.
Bachem Company Profile
