Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 711.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,351 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 69,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Barnes Group by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

