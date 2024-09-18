Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Barnes Group Price Performance
Shares of B stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Barnes Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Barnes Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,351 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 69,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Barnes Group by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
B has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
