Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.79. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 1,281,875 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,713,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,121,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after buying an additional 456,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,123 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,165,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after acquiring an additional 341,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

