Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.67

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 158519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,346.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter worth $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

