Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.27

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and traded as low as $26.84. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 71,939 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

