Beck Bode LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

