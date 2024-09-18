Beck Bode LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,372 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,761,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in KB Home by 118.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after buying an additional 572,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at $13,047,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in KB Home by 754.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 182,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,244,000 after buying an additional 147,326 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

