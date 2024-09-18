Beck Bode LLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,540 shares during the period. Oscar Health accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Oscar Health worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Oscar Health by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $18,781,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after buying an additional 1,134,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after buying an additional 934,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.82, a PEG ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.61. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

