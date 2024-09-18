Beck Bode LLC Invests $764,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $243,511,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after purchasing an additional 123,654 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,845,000 after purchasing an additional 125,859 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,435,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ED opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

