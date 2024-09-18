BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Update

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.21.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $233,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $445,068.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $233,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,210 shares of company stock worth $2,269,721. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter worth $1,038,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BeiGene by 10.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth about $1,168,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 33.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $197.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.74. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

