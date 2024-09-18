Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Down 5.6%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 41,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 152,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Benton Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.15.
Benton Resources Company Profile
Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Benton Resources
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Spotlight on ZIM: Take Advantage of Shipping Stock Upside
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Seize the Opportunity: Beyond Meat’s New Steak Could Spark Growth
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.