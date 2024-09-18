Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$189,609.00. In related news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$189,609.00. Also, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$207,404.59. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.80.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$146.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6096491 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

