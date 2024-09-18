Bitcoin Price Hits $59,897.51 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,183.32 billion and $2.41 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $59,897.51 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00520651 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00030299 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00076610 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,755,734 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.