BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.00. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 468 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
