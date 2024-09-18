BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.00. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 468 shares traded.

BitFuFu Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitFuFu

BitFuFu Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.38% of BitFuFu as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

