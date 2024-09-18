Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSL opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.