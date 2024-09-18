Blair William & Co. IL Buys 54,170 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.39% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $78,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $155.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $106.90 and a 52 week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

