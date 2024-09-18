Blair William & Co. IL Has $120.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 661,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $120,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $197.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

