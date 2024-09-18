Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,780.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,286,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239,425 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.17% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $143,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,185,000 after buying an additional 4,969,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,078,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,143,000 after buying an additional 4,928,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.5 %

CMG stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.