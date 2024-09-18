Blair William & Co. IL Sells 66,276 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,366,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,276 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 1.3% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.52% of Zoetis worth $410,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after buying an additional 158,459 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $8,831,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $195.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.