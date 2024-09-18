Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

