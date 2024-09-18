BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Purchases C$26,250.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,250.00.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BQE Water alerts:

On Tuesday, July 30th, Songlin Ye sold 800 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.80, for a total value of C$48,640.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$18,300.00.

BQE Water Trading Down 0.6 %

CVE BQE opened at C$53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.03. BQE Water Inc. has a 12 month low of C$25.50 and a 12 month high of C$69.00.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.