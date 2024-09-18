Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 14,239 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $255.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.61 and a 200-day moving average of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $243.69 per share, with a total value of $499,808.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,165.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Munoz bought 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $243.69 per share, with a total value of $499,808.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,165.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $15,878,005 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

